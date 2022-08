CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday.

Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.

Concessions will be available and the event goes on from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Check out the flier for more details.