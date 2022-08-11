Wild Road Tour Stops at the Decc

The stop was the final stop in the road tour and was free to the public.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Wild road tour made its final stop at the DECC Thursday, where fans participated in interactive games on the inflatable street hockey rink, a video game station and a visit from the Wild’s mascot Nordy.

Organizers say the road tour is an opportunity to bring the Wild to the fans.

“The tour is just a great opportunity for us to get out into greater Minnesota we’re going to keep the momentum going here as we move into our season. Before you know it we’re going to be hitting the ice for training camp, so hockey season will be here before we know it and I know everyone, like myself, is just waiting to see what this team can do this year,” says the Wild’s senior brand activation manager Jim Vanek.

The Wild will also be at the Minnesota State Fair at the end of the month. Preseason for the Wild begins just a month later on September 25.