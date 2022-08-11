YWCA Duluth’s GirlPower! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next

DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s GirlPower! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls.

Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them.

The YWCA is hosting a GirlPower! Farewell Party Aug. 21 at the Park Point Community Center from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone is invited to attend. There will be food, a picture booth, and a chance to connect with other girls and women from the program. For more on the party, click here.