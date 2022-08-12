Back-to-School Teacher’s Day at Fitgers Bookstore

DULUTH, Minn. — It was Back-to-School Teacher’s Day at Fitgers Bookstore, featuring a variety of discounts and giveaways.

Twice a year, the bookstore holds a sale dedicated to educators of early childhood to 12th grade students.

Organizers say that the event is to support teachers in classroom preparations, and to encourage them to shop with local vendors.

Today, teachers were able to snag deals.. win prizes.. enjoy snacks.. and even take home free books.

“Teachers do get a tax break for the money that the spend on classroom supplies, but we know that most teachers spend significantly more than that. So this is a chance for us to make their dollars go a bit further.” Said Store Manager, Jennifer Jubenville.

Fitgers Bookstore offers 15% off any day of the year to teachers who show a valid school ID.