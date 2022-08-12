Career Lab in Duluth Reopens to the Public

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Workforce Center has opened its Career Lab to the public for the first time since April of 2020.

As of last week, people can stop-by the lab without an appointment, and receive help with anything related to employment and job training.

Throughout the pandemic, all support from the Workforce Center was virtual.

Helping people apply for unemployment and find new jobs amidst nationwide layoffs.

Now, the resource is back in the physical hands of Duluthian’s.

“We have the lowest unemployment rate we’ve had in decades and there’s roughly two jobs available for every person searching for a job. So it’s a really good time to be looking for employment,” said Director of Workforce Development, Elena Foshay.

Foshay further explained, “we also know that there’s a lot of people that need help. All job applications have moved online, resumes have to be formatted in a certain way. So we know that people need help with that and we’re available to help.”

The Career Lab is located in the Workforce Center downtown, open Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm.

You can also schedule one-on-one appointments with a job counselor.