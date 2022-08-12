CSS Football Prepares for Upcoming Season

CSS will kick off on the road against Sewanee September 3rd.

DULUTH, Minn.- Like all teams the St. Scholastica football team is starting off with a clean slate, after finishing last season 0-8. The Saints are back to the grind as practice began Friday and the team is focused on improving one day at a time.

“Sticking to our program philosophy, attention to detail, focusing on the little things and just getting better everyday. I think part of it’s the challenge of building from where we were and it’s exciting, I love the guys here, I love the culture, it’s a great place and I think it’s only up from here, that’s for sure. It’s something we talk about everyday so I’m definitely excited to be here,” says sophomore receiver Ben Huntr.

The Saints have welcomed a large incoming class this season and Coach Mike Heffernan says the group is fully bought in.

“Wins, successes, those things come when you pay attention to detail and all those things stack on top of each other so, they came in knowing what we did or didn’t do last year and they’re coming in for the right reasons because they want to be a part of this culture and be a part of what we’re doing and those are the guys that we want, we want guys that love football, we want guys that take their academics seriously and that’s hopefully exactly what we have,” says Heffernan.

