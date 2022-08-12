CSS Men’s Soccer Heads to England for Preseason

The Saints will return August 29 and open its season Saturday September 3 against the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS men’s soccer team will spend its preseason in England preparing for its second season as a member of the MIAC.

The team will spend ten days in England and will play in four exhibition matches against local clubs while also training with elite academies.

