Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today.

The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown.

In just a few short weeks, the new location will officially open.

Today, owners let the public inside to get a sneak-peak at what they can expect.

There will be new additions to the menu, including; traditional baguettes and top-the-tater bread.

You can place your order in English, German, or French.

“We want to give people a taste of Germany and France. People can pay in euro’s, people can order in German or French at the counter, our staff speaks enough. We’re also doing real pastries.” Said Co-Owner, Robert Lillegard.

The downtown location will be open from 9am to 1pm again tomorrow, and then the doors will close until its grand opening on August 27th.