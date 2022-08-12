Federal Government Funding $25 Million Of Duluth’s West Superior Street Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. — The Department of Transportation will cover almost $25 million of a future project in Duluth to reconstruct two miles of West Superior Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It’s one of six infrastructure projects in Minnesota receiving funding from the RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program.

All of the underground pipes that handle water, storm water, and sewage will be replaced, along with fiber optics to create a broadband corridor.

The reconstruction has environmental features in it too, such as charging stations for electric cars, and what the DOT calls “green infrastructure,” but further details on what that could be were not provided.

There will also be a little bit of a re-design to reduce the impact the nearby highway has on those who walk, bike, or go to bus stops in the area.

We’ve reached out to the city of Duluth for details on the re-design but have not heard back as of Thursday evening.