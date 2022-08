Huskies Reflect on Northwoods League Experience

As the season is coming to a close the Huskies look back on some of their best times.

DULUTH, Minn.- Back in May 40 of the best baseball players from across the country stepped onto the field at Wade Stadium, some having already played together but most were meeting for the very first time.

Now as the Huskies enter into the playoffs, they reflect back on their experiences this season.