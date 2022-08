Local Author, Illustrator Publish Children’s Book ‘New Moon’s Family’

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth author Erika Adams and illustrator Eric Soderstrom stopped by the morning show Friday to discuss a children’s book they’ve partnered on called New Moon’s Family.

To purchase the book on Amazon, click here.

To contact Erika, check out her website at elatales.com or e-mail her at elatales@gmail.com.