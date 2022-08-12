LSC Kickoff Event

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not just elementary and high school age kids who need to get ready to return to the classrooms. Lake Superior College held their first of three kickoff events Friday.

It’s for all students, whether they are new or returning. Students were able to take care of things before the school year starts such as getting books, ID cards, and finding classrooms.

Staff there says these kickoff events are all about easing the burden of stress for students.

“We already have well over 800 new students signed up to start classes with us for the first time and we’re expecting potentially even a hundred more in the next week or so,” LSC Registrar, Melissa Leno says.

The next two kickoff events will take place on Thursday August 18th from 4 to 6 and Saturday August 20th from 9 till noon.