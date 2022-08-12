UMD Women’s Basketball Adds Carpenter and Kieger to Coaching Staff

Carpenter comes from the University of Jamestown and Kieger comes to UMD from St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team has added Ryan Carpenter and Cici Kieger to their coaching staff for this upcoming season.

Carpenter comes to Duluth from the University of Jamestown, he brings 13-years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels.

Kieger comes from St. Cloud State, where she was also on the hardwood as a player from 2018-2020, later becoming assistant coach for her alma mater. Also acting as head coach for the AAU North Tartan for four years.