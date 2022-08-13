City of Duluth Taking Comments on Parks Master Plan

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is asking for people to provide their input on how green spaces will be maintained over the next decade.

People can review and comment on the draft Essential Spaces: Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan.

The plan will provide recommendations on how the city can continue to provide its park system within budget, while also enhancing inclusion, equity, and environmental protections.

People can find copies of the master plan at the Parks and Recreation Office and all three city library branches. A copy can also be found here.

Comments will be accepted through August 24, with the Parks and Recreation Commission approving a final draft at their September meeting. It will then go to the full City Council for final approval.