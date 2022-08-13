Elite Handball Tournament Comes Back to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Handball Elite Series hosted their fourth annual Northshore Handball Tournament over at the Duluth Area Family YMCA downtown location.

Eight of the regions top handball talents came out to not only showcase their skills, but to compete against each other for the Alva Rankin Memorial Cup. Which honors one of Duluth’s all-time greatest handball players.

We caught up with Luke Sandy from North Dakota, who will be competing in the championship. He says the game is all about having fun, and getting in some good matches.

“Yea, I think it’s awesome. You’re kind of the last game of the tournament so you got everybody watching up there, and you know it’s kind of just fun to play the best I think. I’ve always loved that . You know I played baseball and hockey, I always loved playing really good competition. I think it makes you , you know, better as an over all player. And then it’s just super fun to be, I’m really competitive so it’s super fun to be able to compete at a high level and be in one of those tight matches,” Luke Sandy, player in the championship, said.

Fans and spectators also got their chance to learn more about playing the game. Competitors hosted introductory clinics in between matches.