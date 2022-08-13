One Dead After Two Vehicle Accident in Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS, Minn. – One person is dead and one person will likely face charges after a fatal two vehicle accident in central St. Louis County Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident just after 11:30 p.m. on August 12, 2022. It took place on the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, just to the west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135.

The preliminary investigation determined a pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old Virginia man westbound, crossed over the centerline as it was navigating a curve in the highway. That led it to strike a car head on, driven by a 39-year-old Eveleth woman.

The Eleveth woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Virginia man was taken to a Duluth area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a major factor in the accident. The Virginia man is expected to face charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide, as well as others related to driving while under the influence.

An investigation continues.