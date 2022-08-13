St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office Welcomes Two New Hires

(from left to right) Jacqueline Primeau, St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki, Kristyn Oye

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office has two new members.

Kirstyn Oye and Jacqueline Primeau were sworn in by County Attorney Kimberly Maki during a ceremony Thursday.

Oye will fill the position made vacant by Jessica Fralich, who left to become a judicial referee for the state’s Sixth Judicial District. Primeau will serve as part of the misdemeanor prosecution team of the Duluth Criminal Division.

County Attorney Maki says both new hires will bring tenacity, thoughtfulness, and intelligence to their role, and will be dedicated public servants who will do great work for the citizens of St. Louis County.