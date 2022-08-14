Bayfront Blues Festival Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn.– It was nothing but warm weather and sunny skies for the final day of the 33rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival.

More than 20,000 fans came out to watch over 30 different blues acts from all over the nation.

Being one of the largest outdoor blues music events in the upper Midwest. People travel from all over, year after year, to take in the music and join in on the party.

“Today is the last day and the sun is out, and I think everybody is thrilled. Sunday’s traditionally are kind of a laid back day, but it is still a day filled with great music,” Director of media relations at Blues Fest, Cyndee Parsons said.

Organizers say that this three day festival is something like a friends and family reunion. As people have been making this music festival a tradition for years.

“Yea, it’s been tradition for a lot of people. There are people that camp over at the DECC you know, and that’s part of why Bayfront Blues Festival has been successful. Because people keep coming back,” Cyndee said.

The festival ended a little while ago this evening. With performances from Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraiser’s.