Fire Decimates Pole Building In Carlton County

SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A pole building is a total loss after a fire in the Skelton Township on Saturday.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in on Saturday at 11:46 p.m. for a fire on the 4400-block of County Road 6.

Officials say a homeowner had used a wood stove in the structure earlier that day.

No one was hurt.

The structure and its contents are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.