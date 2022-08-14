Huskies Take Game One of Playoffs

Duluth will travel to Eau Claire for the final two games of the series, Game Two is set for 7:05 PM at Carson Park.

DULUTH, Minn.- Huskies opened the postseason Sunday at Wade Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

Duluth pulled out the win, tallying eight runs on 10 hits. Jonathan Vastine lead the way going 3-5, with a triple and two runs scored. The Huskies win Game One 8-6.

