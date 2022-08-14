Minnesota Saw A 21% Violent Crime Increase In 2021, According To A New Report

One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report Friday, which showed a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state in 2021.

The report offers an annual summary of crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota to meet state and federal reporting requirements for the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).