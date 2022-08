Active Shooter Training To Be Held At Ashland High School Tuesday

ASHLAND, Wis. — Active shooter training will run all-day Tuesday at Ashland High School.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Hayward Police, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, and other first responder agencies will practice the drills.

There will be signs posted around the property to let those nearby know.

The training comes on the heels of the new school year, which begins after Labor Day in Hayward.