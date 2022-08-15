Man Falls Overboard and Drowns on Elm Island Lake after Fishing with Friends

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn.–A man out fishing with friends has drowned after falling into the waters of Elm Island Lake in the Nordland Township.

Last Saturday, August 13, around 4:00 p.m., Aitkin County dispatch got a call that 25-year-old Daniel Nelson, of Hopkins, Minnesota fell overboard.

Deputies responded to the report of a group of friends that had been fishing for about two hours that day. Nelson had been drinking during the excursion and was sitting on the edge of the boat.

He then fell off the side of the boat without a life jacket and did not resurface. One of the other fisherman jumped in to the water to try and find him, but was unsucceSsful in the murky conditions of Elm Island Lake.

The Crow Wing County Dive and Rescue Team assisted deputies with the search by using marine electronics to locate Nelson later that night around 8:00 p.m.

Ramsey County Medical Examiners initial finding is that Daniel Nelson died of freshwater drowning.