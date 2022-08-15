Missing Teen Alert: Sebastion Wolberson-O’Hara

GRASSTON, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Sebastion Wolberson-O’Hara was last seen riding his bike this past Friday evening in Grasston where he lives.

Investigators believe he might be trying to travel down to the Twin Cities.

The teen doesn’t have a cellphone. It’s also unknown what he was wearing that night, so there is no clothing description.

If you see him, call 911 or reach out to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.