Monday Marks One Year Since Greenwood Wildfire Erupted

DULUTH, Minn. – One year ago, Aug. 15, 2021, lighting sparked the massive Greenwood Wildfire in northern Minnesota that would burn for months.

The abnormally dry conditions fueled the flames, scorched nearly 30,000 acres of land and destroyed dozens of cabins and outbuildings.

Nobody was hurt or killed during the weeks-long firefight and evacuations, which included the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

More than 400 firefighters battled the flames.