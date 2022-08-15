Northern Lakes Food Bank New Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has recently purchased a new facility in the Morgan Park Neighborhood.

Previously the Ikonics Corporation building, the space was purchased by Second Harvest for 6.7 million dollars. The food banks current facility was built 20 years ago and operations have since outgrown its capacity.

The new space will allow the food bank to increase distribution of food, provide programs in the Morgan Park area, and expand volunteer operations, with a long term goal of increasing current operations by 10 to 15 percent.

“We’re just excited to be able to fill the need in this region. As a food bank, we supply over forty food shelves and other non profit programs and this really gives us the opportunity to step up our game to provide more food whether it’s in Ely or Moose Lake or Hurley, Wisconsin to Hibbing. It just really broadens our ability to provide support to out neighbors that need us,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Executive Director, Shaye Moris says.

Second Harvest hopes to relocate operations to the new building by late 2023 to early 2024.