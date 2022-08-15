Rip Current Warning Issued For Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department issued a Rip Current Warning for Park Point beaches Monday, which will last until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents,” according to Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. “Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. Stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.”

Edwards noted that even calm waters after storm activity can support rip currents.

Red flags are posted at South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point beach.

For more information on current conditions, visit the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.