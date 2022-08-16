Chisholm Man Found Guilty Of Nancy Daugherty Cold Case Murder

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A jury has found the suspect in a cold case guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday evening.

Michael Carbo, Jr., was charged two years ago in the 1986 murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm.

Investigators say he was 18 at the time, and raped and strangled the 38 year-old woman at her home.

According to the criminal complaint, Carbo’s DNA was found on Nancy Daugherty’s fingernails and private areas, but at the time investigators couldn’t find a suspect match for the evidence.

Then two years ago, investigators created a DNA profile using genetic genealogy to piece together what the suspect might look like.

Investigators collected DNA samples from Carbo’s garage, and his DNA matched the crime scene.

Carbo, now 54, faces life in prison for being found guilty on two counts of First-Degree Murder while committing First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

He will be sentenced on September 30.

