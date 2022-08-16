DECC Promotes Freebies To Attract Big Parties Of 200 Or More People

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC announced its new “Duluthy Deal” on Tuesday.

For the months of November and December, groups booking a lunch or dinner event with 200 or more people can take advantage of a free room rental and free skating.

The DECC is offering this deal valued at roughly $4,000 for free as a way to ‘combat loneliness and bring people together.’

“I’m excited to see what Duluthians and other folks come up with, with how they take advantage of this deal because this is a new thing for us and I hope people really get excited about what creativity they can bring to these different amazing spaces that are the DECC,” DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman says.

Events can be booked for November and December starting Tuesday.