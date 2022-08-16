Duluth Denfeld football ready for clean slate in 2022

Denfeld opens the season on September 2nd at home against Esko.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a winless campaign in 2021, the Duluth Denfeld football team is more than ready for the new season.

Head Coach Erik Lofald returns for his 10th year as a Hunter and 4th as a coach.

He acknowledges that there has been some growing pains the past couple of seasons. But now those who have experienced the struggles are ready to lead.

“We have a great group of Seniors and Juniors. I think of Dylan Allen, Jackson Carter, Liu Newland are just a few of those guys that are coming to come in right away. Ben Bandy, a junior is going to anchor both the offensive and defensive line. We have a handful of sophomores who are going to get an opportunity this year to play on Friday nights. So just a great group of juniors and seniors that are going to lead,” said Lofald.

