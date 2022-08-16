Emma Raye Decommits Ahead of Senior Season

With the announcement, Raye reopens her recruiting process going into her senior year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Superior’s Emma Raye announced via Twitter Tuesday she has decommitted to the University of Wisconsin.

In her tweet Raye says, “I would like to say how thankful I am for Wisconsin offering me a spot to play softball for such a great program. After heartfelt consideration, it is in my best interest to explore different opportunities, reopening my recruiting process.”

Raye helped lead the Spartans to the State Tournament this past season, posting a .506 batting average with 24 RBI’s and six homeruns.

