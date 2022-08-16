St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s Office Primary To Have Partial Recount

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A “partial discretionary recount” will happen for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office this Thursday.

The county board clerk says the auditor will hold this recount for votes cast on primary election day last Tuesday.

The 3rd, 6th, and 8th precincts will be covered.

The public is welcome to observe the recount this Thursday inside the courthouse in Duluth.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. in the St. Louis County boardroom.

In terms of the results, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shows Gordon Ramsey with about 40% of the vote, Jason Lukovsky with about 33% of the vote, and Chad Walsh with roughly 26% of the vote.