Superior Salvation Army Giving Away Free School Supplies

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you live in Superior and still need school supplies but want to avoid the big box stores, you may want to head over to the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

The Superior Salvation Army has been collecting supplies and now it’s time to give it away to the community.

Any Superior resident can stop by the Salvation Army Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to grab what they need for the school year.

They have everything from notebooks and pencils, to backpacks and even secondhand clothes.

All items have been donated and are free of charge.

If you live in Superior and want to stop in, the Salvation Army requires proof of residence with a piece of mail and photo ID.