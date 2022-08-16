UPDATE: Man Accused Of Causing Fatal Head-On Accident While Drunk Charged

UPDATE (August, 16, 4:40 p.m.) — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a woman after crashing into her car head-on has been charged.

Michael Kenneth Miller from Virginia has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operating a Vehicle with Negligence Under the Influence of Alcohol, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Friday night, which happened to be Miller’s 40th birthday, in the Embarrass Township.

He told police he had been drinking vodka cranberries at the Hideaway Bar. When officers told him it was about midnight, Miller said he had his last drink at 11:30 p.m.

Around 2:00 p.m. earlier that day, a witness said they had seen Miller drinking at The Shack Bar, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Miller drove his pickup truck into oncoming traffic, hitting 39-year-old Joni Dahl’s sedan. Joni was declared dead at the scene.

His blood alcohol level was more than 3 times the legal limit at .247. He could face up to ten years in prison.

ORIGINAL POST:

EMBARRASS, Minn. – One person is dead and one person will likely face charges after a fatal two vehicle accident in central St. Louis County Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident just after 11:30 p.m. on August 12, 2022. It took place on the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, just to the west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135.

The preliminary investigation determined a pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old Virginia man westbound, crossed over the centerline as it was navigating a curve in the highway. That led it to strike a car head on, driven by a 39-year-old Eveleth woman.

The Eleveth woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Virginia man was taken to a Duluth area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a major factor in the accident. The Virginia man is expected to face charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide, as well as others related to driving while under the influence.

An investigation continues.