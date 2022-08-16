Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon.

FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m.

The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North 76th Avenue West.

He had a a warrant for violation of probation on a first-degree sale of heroin/fentanyl mix and was out on bail for second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after an apparent shooting in St. Louis County.

The DPD, the tactical response team, U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force all helped with the arrest along with support from the Superior Police Department’s bearcat.