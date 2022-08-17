CSS Soccer preps for trip across the pond

The first scrimmage is scheduled for Monday against Mitcham United FC.

DULUTH, Minn. – An incredible opportunity awaits the St. Scholastica men’s soccer squad as they will have a team trip across the pond.

It’s been a team bonding experience every four years since Barry Chastey took over as the head coach of the Saints.

Scholastica will not only being taking in the sights of London, Manchester, Liverpool, among other cities. But they will also face some tough competition as they have four scrimmages scheduled for the 10 day trip.

Chastey says this will be a good opportunity for his younger players to get up to speed.

“Right now we only have our returners training because the NCAA doesn’t allow us to bring our freshman in until just before we go. So for them it’s just making sure that they are helping the new guys. We’ve talked a little bit about tactics so that when we get over to england and we can start training. We have one practice before our first game in England so the returners are going to play a massive role in trying to get the new guys up to speed as quickly as we can,” said Chastey.

