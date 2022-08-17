Duluth Fire Department Looking for New Recruits

DULUTH, Minn.– If you have ever considered the possibility of becoming a firefighter, but don’t know where to start. The Duluth Fire Department and Lake Superior College have partnered together to make that goal a reality.

“So we usually test annually right now, so we will have another opportunity coming up in December at Lake Superior College. So classes are staring literally next week,” city of Duluth fire chief, Shawn Krizaj, said.

The Duluth Fire Department has been feeling the effects brought on by the nation wide short staffing issue. And they are on the search for good men and women to help fight with them to keep the community safe.

“The people taking the tests have gone down. The interest has gone down and that’s not only here in Duluth, it’s a state wide problem for both career and volunteer firefighters,” Shawn said.

Although the process to becoming a firefighter seems daunting. The city of Duluth fire chief wants to remind everyone. It’s not as bad as it looks, as long as you have the heart for it.

With help from LSC, the opportunities are available to anyone.

“So they got their degree program, which is a traditional associates degree, a two year degree. And then they also have a shore course. So kind of a night school program, nights and weekends. It’s only about two months,” the fire chief said.

For those not wanting to go to college, they have other options too.

“You’re not required to have that two year degree, but the training is more in depth. You’ll have some other certifications and then you can actually get some education points as a part of our testing process,”Krizaj said.

They are looking for people who are passionate about the job and the community they serve.

“It can be dangerous, it can be scary, it can be hard. It can be fun, it can be rewarding. You know it definitely has its pluses and minuses, and it’s not for everybody,” said Shawn.

To sign up for these classes being offered by the Lake Superior College, you can visit their website.