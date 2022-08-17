Greyhounds aim to find depth as practices get underway

Duluth East will open the season against Hibbing on September 2nd.

DULUTH, Minn. – If there was a way to describe the Duluth East football team in 2021, it would be two steps forward but one step back. As the team finished with a 4-5 overall record last year.

On Wednesday, that was put in the past as they began their 2022 campaign.

Head Coach Joe Hietala says he has a number of key returners. But, after that there are some questions.

“Well the single biggest thing is we need to develop depth. Our core of 14, 15 players has a lot of experience but after that. The guys coming up, our junior class this year and then the sophomores they don’t have a lot of varsity experience. So that’s the biggest key is to develop that depth and just make sure that we have some options if things are going the way we want them too,” said Hietala.

