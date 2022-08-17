Lifehouse to hold Back-to-School Barbecue for Youth

DULUTH, Minn. — A back-to-school barbecue will take place at Lifehouse on Friday.

Lifehouse is a homeless shelter for teens and young adults in Duluth.

They’ve been collecting school supplies for kids in need.

At the barbecue, backpacks, notebooks, folders, and more will be given out.

“There’s a lot of youth who maybe have parents to provide school supplies for them, but then there’s a lot of youth that don’t. So it’s really cool to see community members come out and they may not get to meet those youth, but we get to see the smiles on their face and the joy that they get knowing that they can go to school with knew school supplies and kind of be prepared for that.” Said Lifehouse Office Manager, Amber Sadowski.

The event is on Friday from 2pm-5pm — located on 102 W First Street.

It’s open to the general public and youth.