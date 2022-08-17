“Love Your Block” Grants to Clean Up Blight

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is rewarding those willing to clean up blighted areas with grants from its “Love Your Block” program

Wednesday, four more community members were given the grants worth up to $1,500. This round of grants will support waste removal in the Central Hillside neighborhood, fixing a property’s front entrance on west fourth street, making repairs to the “Story Taxidermy” business, and adding new features to the Lincoln Park Resource Center.

“Currently we are focusing on planting crops, building sheds, putting up fencing, and wanting to reconstruct the sidewalk for people to walk safely to the garden. We also want to impliment ways for people to access food year round by building shelves,” Lincoln Park Resource Center case manager, JhonRae Reeves, said.

You can nominate someone you know for a “Love Your Block” grant on the city’s website.