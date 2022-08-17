Proctor’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Ribbon’ Looking For Supporters

Jennifer Cady stopped by the morning show to talk about Proctor’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative to support local veterans. Proctor became a yellow ribbon community by the state of Minnesota in 2017.

“Our mission is to support veterans, military members and their families here in our community – but we can’t offer our support if people don’t know we exist,” explained Cady.

To get the mission out there, the Yellow Ribbon Committee will be in the Proctor Hoghead parade Saturday, Aug. 20 at noon.