Proctor’s Hoghead Festival Car Show Kicks Off

PROCTOR, Minn. — A tradition that started decades ago in Proctor is still going strong.

The Hoghead Festival car show kicked off on Wednesday featuring classic hot rods.

The event is part of the festival in Proctor celebrating the city’s railroad history with a parade, softball and golf tournaments, fireworks, and more.

To the organizer of the car show, the best part is indulging in the nostalgia of classic rides.

“Some of these cars, maybe it’s nostalgia a little bit, you know we look back at when we were younger, we might have had a ’63 Impala or a ’67 pickup or something, I think that’s part of it,” Dick Kari said. “The days you remember just with your license and you’re running around in the cars.”

The car show and many of the other events at the festival are free and run through Saturday.

You can find details on the events on the Proctor Hoghead Celebration Facebook page.