Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event.

Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.

Members from the Babinski organization say that the Subaru “Love a Pet” event warms their hearts, because they get to see some of their longtime shelter pets, finally go home

“It’s wonderful even just seeing the smile on peoples faces and getting to see some of our older dogs, or dogs that have been here for awhile, go home is so rewarding,” the Babinski Foundation’s marketing coordinator, Brooke Pfiffner, said.

You could also get your cat or dog microchipped at the event for $15. You can see these adoptable pets at The Babinski Foundation.