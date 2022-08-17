Tutoring Program Recruits 1,700 Tutors Across Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — A tutoring program known as Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps, is recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.

Organizers say the need this school year will be higher than ever due to pandemic impacts.

The program is looing for 16 reading, 10 math and 8 early learning tutors in the Duluth area.

“Post-pandemic we are seeing that students are two to four months behind. Actually, the White House just announced that. They cited our program especially as being apart of the solution to that as we go in and we help students get back on track.”

Back in July, the Biden Administration provided over $100 billion in funding to schools across the nation.

He encouraged schools to use the funds towards tutoring assistance, as well.

Program Manager, Mikayla Karels says, tutors serve as more than just school-help to students.

“Our tutors are not only there for reading and math learning, they also are that consistent part of the children’s day so they also provide that. You know, just getting to know the students and being extra support in the school. It’s just that extra added bonus that the students need after being at home and getting back to normal.”

The service works with kids from kindergarten to 8th grade. No teaching experience is needed to join.

Karels says anyone from college students to stay-at-home parents are encouraged to apply.

“Basically anyone with any background can join our program. We provide all the training, we provide all the materials. You get lots of support within our program, and it’s not about being an expert in math and reading, it’s also just about wanting to help out the community and your schools.”

Tutors can choose to work 18 hours, 25 hours, or 35 hours per week.

They also receive allowance every two weeks and grant students up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or loans.

Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to a family member.

If you want to apply, visit join.readingandmath.org