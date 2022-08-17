UMD names Forrest Karr as new Director of Athletics

Forrest will officially be introduced on Thursday with a press conference scheduled for 2pm at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. –UMD has a new director of athletics as today the school announced Forrest Karr will be taking over.

Karr comes from Northern Michigan University, where he was the AD since 2012. Before that, he had a stint in Alaska Fairbanks where he was also the AD.

Forrest will officially be introduced on Thursday with a press conference scheduled for 2pm at Malosky Stadium.