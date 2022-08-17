Wildcat Sanctuary Builds New Food and Wellness Center

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone is in the works of constructing a new Food and Wellness Center.

The need for big-cat rescue continues to increase, and the sanctuary has over 100 cats on its property.. meaning more mouths to feed.

The new building will feature a walk-in cooler, smart boards to make sure cats are getting the right food and medicine, and multiple meal-prep stations.

It will also be be bug and rodent proof.

“This is one of the easiest and simplest and most rewarding things we can provide to our rescue residents, a nutritious diet when many never had that before,” said Founder of the Wildcat Sanctuary, Tammy Thies.

Construction is expected to wrap-up by this winter.

Progress photos will be posted soon at wildcatsanctuary.org