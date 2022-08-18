Armed and Barricaded Suspect in West Duluth Arrested by Police

DULUTH, Minn.– A 22-year-old man is in custody after he caused a incident with police in west Duluth.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Duluth Police Officers responded to an incident on the 5800 block of Cody Street. They were called to the scene after there were reports of gun shots. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into a house, resulting in an armed barricade.

Around 9 p.m., Duluth police officers were able to apprehend the man without any further issues. He was taken into custody where he will be questioned. The investigation is ongoing.

