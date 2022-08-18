Bent Paddle Introduces Their THC Seltzer

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is introducing a new alternative to alcohol with a brand new THC seltzer.

Minnesota passed a law last month that legalizes cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages.

The passion fruit, orange, guava flavored drink was officially packaged Wednesday and set to sell Thursday in the taproom only.

They will be sold in crowlers that consist of two servings of 22 milligrams of CBD and 1.75 milligrams of THC per serving. The limit is three crowlers per person.

“We wanted to make sure that we were making a product that we one, enjoyed and can stand behind and two, that we can share with folks and they would feel like they are getting something that is of a high quality,” Bent Paddle Director of Taproom and Retail Operations, Pepin Young says.

The release event will be happening Thursday starting at noon with live music.