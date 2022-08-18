Castle Danger Brewery Celebrates “Free the Growler” Bill

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan gave a big “cheers” to Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors today.

The two officials set off on a victory tour, celebrating a new bill called “Free the Growler.”

Over the last four years, Castle Danger has fought alongside big breweries for the right to sell growlers.

Smaller breweries were already allowed to sell the 64-ounce jugs.

Finally, the bill was signed this May.

Governor Walz says breweries provide more than beer to communities, which he says is why its important to allow them to grow.

“There’s literally 10’s of thousands of Minnesotans that work in breweries and those that benefit from them. Whether it’s the truck driver moving Castle Danger beer down to the cities, or whether it’s the server in a restaurant. They’re all connected together,” said Walz.

The bill does not just benefit big brewers, small breweries can now sell four and six-packs to go.

Distilleries can also sell larger bottles from their cocktail rooms.

“We knew that we were going to lose the ability to sell growlers late 2019, so we started working on it in 2018. It was a major uphill battle trying to get any liquor law changed in Minnesota. So this is monumental, it has now allowed all breweries in Minnesota to continue to grow and not be punished for being successful.”

Along with Castle Danger, the state’s four other largest brewers — Surly Brewing, Summit, Schells, and Fulton, are now able to sell growlers in their taprooms.