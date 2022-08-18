Clip Of FOX 21’s Hanger, Slama Lands On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger and Ken Slama ended up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night during the opening monologue with guest host Nicole Byer.

The clip shows Hanger and Slama bantering about Snoop Dogg’s new cereal line called Snoop Loopz.

While there was no cattiness involved, Byer called the funny exchange “the cattiest moment in the history of broadcast television.” You can watch the clip above.

Meanwhile, the Huffington Post posted an article about exchange as well. Click here to check it out.